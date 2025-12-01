Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AECOM were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,879,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AECOM by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after buying an additional 135,520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 28.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.
AECOM Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
