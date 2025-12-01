Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXEO. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $30,235.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,261 shares in the company, valued at $654,953.34. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $117,409.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,534.92. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $221,037. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

