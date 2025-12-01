Tiago Marques Buys 33,333 Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) CEO Tiago Marques purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000.50. This represents a 83.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTTA stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

