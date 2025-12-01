Insider Buying: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys 144,783 Shares of Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 144,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,978.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,540,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,383.75. The trade was a 10.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NRDY stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Nerdy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nerdy by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NRDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

