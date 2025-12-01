Amgen Inc. $AMGN is Round Hill Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 8.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.74.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

