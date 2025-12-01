OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $403.01 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.