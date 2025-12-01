OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $403.01 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
