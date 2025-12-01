Synchrony Financial $SYF is Round Hill Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after acquiring an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after acquiring an additional 706,212 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,360,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SYF opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

