Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 4,645 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LMT opened at $457.44 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $529.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

