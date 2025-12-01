M.D. Sass LLC Raises Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

M.D. Sass LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 5.1% of M.D. Sass LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $64,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 405,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

