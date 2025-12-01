Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) vs. Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Financial Survey

Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Nitches shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nitches and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Group of Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.88%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Nitches.

Nitches has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nitches and Superior Group of Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $565.02 million 0.27 $12.00 million $0.36 26.92

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

Profitability

This table compares Nitches and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitches N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 1.44% 4.22% 2.00%

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Nitches on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

