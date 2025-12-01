OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $398,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $308.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

