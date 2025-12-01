Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.3333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVMN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Evommune in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

EVMN opened at $20.71 on Monday. Evommune has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

