AutoZone, Inc. $AZO is Solidarity Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,962.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,941.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,904.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,162.00 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

