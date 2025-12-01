Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Trustmark Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,893,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,252,000 after acquiring an additional 929,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 540,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,165,000 after acquiring an additional 533,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,590,000 after purchasing an additional 520,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $265.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

