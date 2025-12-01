VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 2,405 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $178.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.04.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

