VestGen Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after acquiring an additional 482,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $292.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

