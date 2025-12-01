Virtus Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,866 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 145,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after purchasing an additional 689,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $252.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.