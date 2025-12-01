West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 906 AppLovin Corporation $APP

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $951,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $198,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,593,197.36. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5%

APP opened at $601.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.