River Road Asset Management LLC Has $122.59 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Haemonetics comprises about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $122,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 217,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,822,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $64,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Haemonetics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

