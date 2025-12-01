Samjo Management LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $7,911,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 447.7% in the second quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.16.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

