Valued Retirements Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $628.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

