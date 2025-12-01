iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Lifted by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

