New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,000 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

