Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,919 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 330.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

