Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 17th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1%

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$65.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.66.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.