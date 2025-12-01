20,423 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.