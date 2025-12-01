MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7,723.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,569,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,450 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,815,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 1,375,657 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.