Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $6,771,000. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

