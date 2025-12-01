Shelton Capital Management Acquires 27,974 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of APH opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

