Valued Retirements Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,300 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.1% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is presently 10.85%.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
