Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,033,674 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 429.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $90,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,846,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

