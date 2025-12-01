Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,159,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,520,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,815,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,588,000 after acquiring an additional 433,686 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $254.97 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

