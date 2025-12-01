Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,612 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,525,000 after purchasing an additional 537,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,959,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $12,180,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 389,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,401,199.07. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 756,834 shares of company stock valued at $174,539,246 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.