MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3662 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

