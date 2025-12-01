Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 700,063 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,848.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,063 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.