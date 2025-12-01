Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $248.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

