Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $203,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

TT opened at $421.75 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

