Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 153.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

