Willis Investment Counsel Invests $785,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,734,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,033,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $762,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 4,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 189,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $647.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $683.38 and a 200 day moving average of $706.56.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,894.45. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

