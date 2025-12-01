Valued Retirements Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.
View Our Latest Report on GILD
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.