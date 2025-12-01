Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 175.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.