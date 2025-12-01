Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,007 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 196.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 349.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BFS opened at $31.10 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.74 million. Analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 203.45%.

In other news, VP John Collich bought 2,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,980.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,307.40. The trade was a 4.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $99,971.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,930.62. This represents a 7.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 6,548 shares of company stock worth $184,769 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

