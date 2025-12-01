Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $145.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

