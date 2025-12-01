Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%
PEP stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $163.65.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.