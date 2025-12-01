Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Virtus Advisers LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6%

HUBS stock opened at $367.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.41 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,593.13, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

