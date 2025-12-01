Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $157,000 in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

