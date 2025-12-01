VestGen Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

