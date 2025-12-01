Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0%

NOC opened at $572.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.32 and its 200 day moving average is $554.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.