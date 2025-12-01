Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.
NOC opened at $572.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.32 and its 200 day moving average is $554.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.
In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
