Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,080.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,109.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,966.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.99.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

