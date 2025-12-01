Sepio Capital LP Buys 281 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,778 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 762,995 shares of company stock worth $235,840,503 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $274.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

